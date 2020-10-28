Chinese military plane again crosses into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Oct. 27) in the 25th such incident since Sept. 16.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane intruded into the southwest section of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND). Taiwan dispatched fighters, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missiles to track the Y-8.

China has continued its incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ for the last month and a half, beginning on Sept. 16 when two Y-8s penetrated the southwest portion of the identification zone. Two days later, China sent 18 warplanes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes split into five groups — to conduct sorties in the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest corner of its ADIZ, with some crossing the strait’s median line.

On Sept. 19, another 19 aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different routes between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest section of the ADIZ, with some aircraft again crossing the median line. Intrusions into the zone by one to three Chinese aircraft also occurred on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29 and on Oct. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, 25, and 26.

On Oct. 22, a Chinese drone also entered the southwest portion of the ADIZ, according to Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華), MND deputy chief of staff.



Chinese Y-8's flight path on Oct. 27 (MND photo)