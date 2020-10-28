New Taipei releases images of Disney-themed Christmasland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government on Tuesday (Oct. 27) released images of this year's highly anticipated Christmasland, which will feature Disney-themed light shows and installations.

New Taipei City announced on Sept. 7 that the 10th edition of Christmasland will have a "Disney Fairy Tales" theme and feature characters such as Snow White, Peter Pan, Dumbo, and Alice in light shows and installations. After over a month of speculation over the starting date, the city on Monday (Oct. 26) announced the festival will start Nov. 13, 2020, and last until Jan. 3, 2021, a total of 52 days, the longest in its history.



(New Taipei City Government image)

On Tuesday, the city released images of this year's displays, which incorporate many Disney elements, especially the studio's princess characters. New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yih (侯友宜) said all of the classic Disney stories will be depicted at the festival.

New Taipei City's Department of Information and Tourism Bureau will cooperate with Disney for the first time to create the only Disney light sculpture show in the country. The four main areas, which include themed lighting, amusement rides, and a record 48 light installations, will offer a more diverse visual feast to the public.



(New Taipei City Government image)

According to the Tourism Bureau, Christmasland will feature the only Disney 3D laser projection show in Taiwan this year. As part of the show, the Singapore Light Sculpture Team will combine 10 Disney animations and project them onto City Hall, enabling visitors to embark on a fantastic journey.

The Wanping Park section of the festival will include displays depicting the Disney princesses Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Cinderella, and Snow White. These six exhibits will be surrounded by a sea of ​​lights, transporting visitors people to the Magic Kingdom.



(New Taipei City Government image)

Interactive installations for children are planned in the square in front of Banqiao MRT station, including "Thomas the Train Adventure" and "Crazy Pirate Ship." On the sidewalks outside New Taipei City Plaza there will also be a "fairy tale and dream light area," that includes "Alice Avenue," "Neon Street Avenue," "Time Avenue," and "Floating Light Avenue." A glowing Cheshire Cat from "Alice in Wonderland" will be located at the intersection of Zhongshan Road and Xinfu Road.

A partial list of performers has been released, with Accusefive, 9m88, and OSN (高爾宣) all singing on the same stage. Last year, the festival welcomed more than 6.18 million visitors.



