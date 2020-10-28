Willis gets MLS-leading 9th shutout, Nashville tops Montreal

Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry reacts during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harri... Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry reacts during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nashville SC forward Daniel Rios (14) controls the ball in front of Montreal Impact defender Joel Waterman (16) during the second half of an MLS socce... Nashville SC forward Daniel Rios (14) controls the ball in front of Montreal Impact defender Joel Waterman (16) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. Nashville won 1-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal is fouled by Montreal Impact defender Jorge Luis Corrales, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, T... Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal is fouled by Montreal Impact defender Jorge Luis Corrales, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. Nashville won 1-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy (20) knocks the ball away from Montreal Impact forward Romell Quioto during the first half of an MLS soccer match... Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy (20) knocks the ball away from Montreal Impact forward Romell Quioto during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) controls the ball past Montreal Impact defender Jorge Luis Corrales (26) during the first half of an MLS socc... Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) controls the ball past Montreal Impact defender Jorge Luis Corrales (26) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Impact during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 27... Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Impact during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal, left, is congratulated by Alex Muyl after scoring a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match ag... Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal, left, is congratulated by Alex Muyl after scoring a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Montreal Impact, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Randall Leal scored in the 33rd minute, Joe Willis recorded his MLS-leading ninth shutout and Nashville SC beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Tuesday night at Red Bull Arena.

Nashville (7-6-7) is unbeaten in its last four games and moved into seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. Montreal (7-12-2) has lost four of its last five games, and sits two points above the playoff line.

Leal scored his third goal this season. Alex Muyl was fouled near midfield and quickly got up to send a free kick past the defense for a calm finish by Leal.

Willis made two saves and moved ahead of Philadelphia's Andre Blake for the MLS lead in shutouts.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports