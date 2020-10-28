  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Flu vaccination ruled out in 4 deaths in Taiwan

CECC advises 5 types of people not to get flu shot

  483
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/28 10:54
Child receiving a flu shot in Taiwan

Child receiving a flu shot in Taiwan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s health authorities on Tuesday (Oct. 27) ruled out influenza inoculation as the cause of death for four seniors who died after receiving a flu jab.

Seeking to allay public fears about the safety of the shots, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated at a press conference that the four cases had died of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, and that their deaths are not believed to be related to the vaccine.

On the status of a 51-year-old man in Taichung, who was admitted into intensive care for the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) less than two weeks after getting a flu vaccine, CECC advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said no correlation between the man's illness and the vaccine had been established yet. More tests would be needed to clarify the issue, CNA cited him as saying.

Around 4.3 million of the government-funded shots had been administered as of Monday (Oct. 26), with 76 cases reported of recipients experiencing adverse reactions, including 25 serious ones. This rate is considered normal and does not necessitate a halt to the program, Chen pointed out.

The CECC urged people to seek treatment should they exhibit concerning symptoms after being vaccinated, such as sustained fever for over 48 hours, difficulty breathing, or rapid heartbeat.

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control has cautioned five types of people against getting an influenza vaccine:

-those with a fever or acute or serious health condition
-infants younger than six months old
-those who developed GBS within six weeks after a previous inoculation
-those allergic to eggs
-those advised after a medical assessment not to receive the vaccine
flu
influenza
flu vaccine
flu shot
inoculation
immunization
Taiwan
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Electrification of round-Taiwan railway to be completed in December
Electrification of round-Taiwan railway to be completed in December
2020/10/27 20:00
Taiwan Supreme Court ruling sets stage for murderer to once again face death penalty
Taiwan Supreme Court ruling sets stage for murderer to once again face death penalty
2020/10/27 19:45
Taiwan's envoy to Hungary meets with mayor of Budapest
Taiwan's envoy to Hungary meets with mayor of Budapest
2020/10/27 17:21
China says 'fighter jets of the PLA must fly over the island of Taiwan'
China says 'fighter jets of the PLA must fly over the island of Taiwan'
2020/10/27 16:50
Taiwan Armed Forces kicks off 'Combat Readiness Week' drills
Taiwan Armed Forces kicks off 'Combat Readiness Week' drills
2020/10/27 15:48