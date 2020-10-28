HappyFamily Launches New Nutritious Meal Replacement Product: DrMiow Professor Meal

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 28 October 2020 - In 2012, HappyFamily is founded by Malaysia's renowned and outstanding iridology expert-- Master Tan. The company is established based on Master Tan's strong belief in natural therapy -- through observing and analyse the iris to identify an individual's health condition before proceeding into restoring and improving his/her overall health.













In the beginning, HappyLiva is the only signature product of the company which has an extraordinary effect in reducing pathogenic heat. Whenever consumers feel like having a headache or inflamed, they need only consume a sachet or two to effectively relief their discomfort. Now, HappyFamily is going to launch its new nutritious meal replacement - DrMiow Professor Meal.





As of today, DrMiow Professor Meal is HappyFamily's finest masterpiece. It is a fruitful result discovered by the R&D team after years of careful research - a formulation base on popular European food ingredients consist of quality protein and rich fibre. The formulation not only enhances our metabolism but also easily boost our satiety and energy after consumption.





A DrMiow Per Meal, Keeps You Healthy for All Day

As a meal replacement that emphasizes on low fat, low calorie, and comprehensive nutrition, DrMiow upholds the health concept of "a sachet equals a meal, easy with no burden". DrMiow possesses high-quality rice albumin and whey protein that can replace legume proteins usually used in general meal replacements. As a result, DrMiow is easier to digest and will not result in bloating. Apart from that, it also contains chia seeds that provide essential plant fibres and omega-3 fatty acid which are effective in removing bad cholesterol, improve blood circulation, relief soreness and numbness, and many other health benefits.





DrMiow also includes Promoat glucan that is proven effective in reducing cholesterol, uric acid, and body fat. This is an essential factor that can improve 3 highs issues and protect our cardiovascular system; the 2-FL human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), on the other hand, is a necessary immunity-related prebiotic that is beneficial to our gastrointestinal system and immune system. Last but not least, DrMiow also provides various nutrients and minerals that can replenish our everyday stamina and energy to keep us vital for daily activities.





"A tiny sachet of DrMiow is enough to keep us sated for 4 to 6 hours. It not only caters to the needs of weight management for many women, but also resolves breakfast issues of students and the trouble of office workers who are too busy to finish a proper meal," said Master Tan, founder of HappyFamily.





DrMiow Online Livestream Product Launch: Giveaway Rewards and Charity

On 8th November, 8pm, HappyFamily will livestream the product's launch event through their official Facebook page, HappyFamily2u. The renowned host Mc Jo is invited as the product's spokesperson as well as the MC of the event.





In order to thank fans and consumers for their support, the livestream is ready to give away cash prizes up to RM2,000, as well as DrMiow products and rewards worth of RM20,000 to lucky winners. Should anyone be interested, orders can be placed through the official Facebook page or Shopee after the product launch. Both the page name of Facebook and Shopee are the same, which is HappyFamily2u.





In addition, the launch event is also inclusive of charity campaign. For every DrMiow's bundle package sold (a package is consist of 4 boxes of product), HappyFamily will donate one box of DrMiow Professor Meal to Shi Fang Elderly Care Centre (Pertubuhan Kebajikan Shi Fang) and others charitable organizations.





Official Facebook page: HappyFamily2u Shopee official store: HappyFamily2u



