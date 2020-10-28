Atlético rallies to beat Salzburg 3-2 in Champions League

Salzburg's Mergim Berisha, right, no 8 celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzbu... Salzburg's Mergim Berisha, right, no 8 celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simone catches the ball during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at... Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simone catches the ball during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid... Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, center, runs to celebrate after scoring during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid an... Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, center, runs to celebrate after scoring during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, runs to celebrate after scoring during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and ... Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, runs to celebrate after scoring during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Salzburg's Mergim Berisha celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wan... Salzburg's Mergim Berisha celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, shoots to score during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at t... Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, shoots to score during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez shoots the ball during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Me... Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez shoots the ball during the Champions League group A soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — João Félix scored his second goal of the match in the 85th minute to give Atlético Madrid a 3-2 win over Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Marcos Llorente also scored for Atlético, which trailed early in the second half at the empty Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Salzburg got on the board with goals by Dominik Szoboszlai and Mergim Berisha late in the first half and shortly after the break.

Atlético had entered the day in last place in Group A after opening with a 4-0 loss at defending champion Bayern Munich, which stayed at the top with a 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier Tuesday.

Despite having veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suárez and young Portugal forward Félix up front, Atlético struggled to create significant scoring opportunities during most of the match. Salzburg threatened with its fast counterattacks, especially after Atlético went a goal down and gave up spaces on defense.

Félix got the winner from close range after a ball crossed into the area. The hosts had opened the scoring with Llorente’s shot from outside the area in the 29th, but Salzburg rallied with the goals by Szoboszlai in the 40th and Berisha in the 47th.

Félix, who nearly scored when his acrobatic volley hit the crossbar in the first half, had equalized from close range in the 52nd.

In the next round in November, Atlético visits Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg hosts Bayern.

