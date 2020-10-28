Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Firefighters work to douse a fire that broke out at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oc... Firefighters work to douse a fire that broke out at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A patient is evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 unit, while firefighters douse a fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tue... A patient is evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 unit, while firefighters douse a fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Patient Jose Silva, left, waits to be evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, as firefighters douse a blaze that br... Patient Jose Silva, left, waits to be evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, as firefighters douse a blaze that broke out in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A patient is successfully evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital while firefighters douse a blaze in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27,... A patient is successfully evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital while firefighters douse a blaze in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the hospital, a 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient, who was in critical condition, died while she was being evacuated. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A patient waves as he is successfully evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital while firefighters douse a blaze in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesd... A patient waves as he is successfully evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital while firefighters douse a blaze in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the hospital, a 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient, who was in critical condition, died while she was being evacuated. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A patient is evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 unit, while firefighters douse a fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tue... A patient is evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 unit, while firefighters douse a fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A patient is evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital while firefighters douse a fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Accordi... A patient is evacuated from the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital while firefighters douse a fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

People watch firefighters work to douse a fire that broke out at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil... People watch firefighters work to douse a fire that broke out at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Patient Jose Da Silva talks with his son through a window as firefighters douse a blaze at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, as some patients are evacu... Patient Jose Da Silva talks with his son through a window as firefighters douse a blaze at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, as some patients are evacuated in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the hospital, a 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient, who was in critical condition, died while she was being evacuated. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

People with hospitalized relatives watch firefighters fight a blaze at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, ... People with hospitalized relatives watch firefighters fight a blaze at the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, which has a COVID-19 wing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. According to the fire department, there were no casualties. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiro's main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died.

The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital, accoding to fire department spokesman Lauro Boto, and it sent dense black smoke pouring into the sky.

Patients fled the hospital in wheelchairs and on crutches, while hospital workers rolled some out to safety in their beds.

Hospital officials told Band News radio that a 42-year-old female COVID-19 patient died while being transferred.