NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/10/27 22:00

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 174 178
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 4 0 .333 115 143
N.Y. Jets 0 7 0 .000 85 203
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 1 0 .833 188 153
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 6 0 .142 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .142 154 220
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 0 0 1.000 183 118
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 5 2 0 .714 200 221
Cincinnati 1 5 1 .214 163 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 218 143
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 171 197
Denver 2 4 0 .333 116 153
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 149 154
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 2 4 1 .357 163 196
Dallas 2 5 0 .285 176 243
Washington 2 5 0 .285 133 165
N.Y. Giants 1 6 0 .142 122 174
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 .714 222 142
New Orleans 4 2 0 .666 180 174
Carolina 3 4 0 .428 162 168
Atlanta 1 6 0 .142 184 207
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 197 159
Chicago 5 2 0 .714 138 140
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 156 165
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 203 172
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 2 0 .714 176 124
San Francisco 4 3 0 .571 181 136

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 22, N.Y. Giants 21

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 18, N.Y. Jets 10

Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24

Green Bay 35, Houston 20

Cleveland 37, Cincinnati 34

New Orleans 27, Carolina 24

Detroit 23, Atlanta 22

Washington 25, Dallas 3

Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20

Kansas City 43, Denver 16

San Francisco 33, New England 6

L.A. Chargers 39, Jacksonville 29

Arizona 37, Seattle 34, OT

Open: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams 24, Chicago 10

Thursday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Jacksonville, Arizona, Washington

Monday, Nov. 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.