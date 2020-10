Tuesday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €1,409,510

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Erste Bank Open 500 at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Robert Farah, Colombia, and Fabrice Martin, France, vs. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.