Taiwan to conduct general census in November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) announced on Tuesday (Oct. 27) that starting in November, the government will start conducting a general census every 10 years, mobilizing more than 16,000 census personnel and visiting more than 1.2 million households.

DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said that through a general census, the government can understand such things as the population and family structures of different areas; the languages spoken there; and the status quo of long-term care, child care, schooling and employment. The results of the census can then be provided to the central and local governments to help them make policy and plan for public projects, according to a DGBAS press release.

Chu asked the public to cooperate by either accepting interviews with census personnel or going online to fill out a census form. He urged people to give accurate information and assured them that information given for census purposes will be kept confidential.

Those who have questions about the census can call the DGBAS, their city or county government, their district or township office, or the anti-fraud hotline 165.