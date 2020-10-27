Taiwan's top 10 Halloween events

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With Halloween just around the corner, Taiwan News has selected 10 exciting events to help you party through the spooky weekend:

Masquerade of Evil 面懼



(Facebook, W Hotel photo)

The W Hotel is hosting an electronic music party with the theme of "mask fashion." Artists performing include DJ JetDub, DJ Mykal a.k.a 林哲儀, and more.

Date: Oct. 31

Location: WOOBAR at W Hotel

Website: https://bit.ly/3j1ZT3v

Day of The Dead 亡靈節限定活動



(Facebook, Kavalan Whisky Bar photo)

Kavalan Whiskey Bar is offering a free shot for those who wear a Halloween costume and makeup. If you have no idea how to dress up, there will be a makeup artist to help from 7-9 p.m.

Date: Oct. 30-31

Location: Kavalan Whisky Bar

Website: https://reurl.cc/Y6Dd5x

Triangle Halloween Party



(Facebook, Triangle photo)

Frighten the bartender with your costume, and you will be eligible to win a prize.

Date: Oct.30-31

Location: Triangle

Website: https://bit.ly/3e232zf

Taihu Brewing



(Facebook, Landmark photo)

Taihu Brewing is offering two special cocktails for the holiday: "Taihu Pumpkin Pie" and "Taihu What Would Dracula Drink." Different locations will be hosting different events.

Landmark, Taipei 啜飲室

On Oct. 31, those who wear a Halloween or rainbow costume and like the bar on Facebook can get 50% off their second pint of draft beer.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/cysxinyi

Driftwood, Ximending

The exciting treasure hunting game hosted by Driftwood requires the participants to follow the "jungle exploration team" to look for hidden treasure buried in the concrete jungle.

Website: https://bit.ly/2Ht9JPj

Landmark, Taichung 啜飲室

On Oct. 31, those who wear a costume can enjoy a free drink.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/cystaichung

Halloween Snack Party



(Facebook, Taipei Children's Amusement Park photo)

Snacks will be distributed for kids, and a drawing for prizes includes SWITCH and other electronic goods.

Date: Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Location: Taipei Children's Amusement Park

Website: https://bit.ly/3kBZC92

Zoolloween



(Facebook, Taipei Zoo photo)

The party will feature treasure hunting, a parade, and live performances at the Taipei Zoo. In addition, the cute Koala House, Children's Zoo, and other areas will be opened at night.

Date: Oct. 31

Location: Taipei Zoo

Website: https://bit.ly/2HAJPbW

What the Hellween? 府中搞什麼鬼?



(New Taipei City Government website photo)

The winner of the best costume competition will be awarded NT$17,000 (US$500). A new category for creative facemasks has been added this year.

Date: Oct. 31

Location: Fuzhong Shopping Area, New Taipei

Website: https://bit.ly/2HA4JrQ

Tombstone 六福村墓碑鎮《厄鈴惡靈》



(Leofoo Village website photo)

The amusement park is organizing a series of events, including a zombie parade, performances, and delicious food. The resident professional makeup artist will fulfill your dream of helping you look like your nightmare.

Date: Oct. 26 – Nov. 1

Location: Leofoo Village

Website: https://bit.ly/3mnjVre

McDonald's Halloween Party



(McDonald's website photo)

With the Japanese cartoon Doraemon as its theme, McDonald's is launching events for children. The entry fee is NT$189 (US$6) and includes a set of Happy Meals with prior registration online.

Date: Depends on the store

Location: McDonald's

Website: https://bit.ly/3e2jlfq