Poll: 54% of Taiwanese not pessimistic on US-Taiwan relations if Biden wins

Survey also suggests 53% of respondents hope Trump wins again, 32% say otherwise

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/27 17:54
US President Donald Trump (left) and former US Vice President Joe Biden (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead U.S. President Donald Trump a week before the election, a new poll released on Tuesday (Oct. 27) shows that a majority of Taiwanese are not worried that the warmer ties with the U.S. would fray if Biden wins.

The Trump administration faces serious headwinds as the election draws near, including a new high of daily COVID-19 cases, a rising death rate, and rising long-term jobless figures caused by the pandemic. As of today, confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 8 million, the highest in the world, though the unemployment rate fell to 7.9 percent in September.

The Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF, 台灣民意基金會) released the poll on Tuesday, which suggests 53 percent of respondents hope Trump wins again, and 32 percent say otherwise, with a 21 percent difference. However, when asked whether they are worried about whether bilateral relations would turn sour if Biden wins, only 38 percent expressed concern, while 54 percent are not pessimistic about US-Taiwan ties.

The poll further shows that 82 percent of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party's supporters favor Trump's re-elections, while around 70 percent of the China-leaning Kuomintang's supporters do not.

The poll was conducted by Focus Survey Research (山水民意研究) on Oct. 19-20 via telephone and included 1,080 effective responses. The survey was commissioned by TPOF.

The margin of error associated with this sampling is plus or minus 2.98 percent with a 95-percent confidence interval.
US elections
Trump
Biden
poll

