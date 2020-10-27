  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan university develops 5-minute coronavirus test

Test also determines phase of COVID-19 infection

  110
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/27 17:52
A test developed by National Chiao Tung University can determine the phase of a coronavirus infection 

A test developed by National Chiao Tung University can determine the phase of a coronavirus infection  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) has developed a test which not only can show whether or not a patient has been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) but also to what stage the infection has progressed, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 27).

The size of the equipment necessary to conduct the test allows it to be carried quickly to any location, CNA reported. Hospitals, airports, and locations for temporary mass events can easily apply the tests on a large scale, while the information can be uploaded to the cloud to obtain a quick response.

Members of the team formed by NCTU professors and private companies said the tests are more detailed than any others available at present, as they are not limited to determining whether a patient has been infected. In addition, initial tests have achieved an accuracy level of 90 percent, meeting standards set by international research laboratories.

As the necessary international licenses are in the process of being obtained, the team predicted mass production and distribution of the equipment to start in 2021.
COVID-19
Wuhan coronavirus
infection
test kit
National Chiao Tung University

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's StarLux Airlines to launch three international flight routes in December
Taiwan's StarLux Airlines to launch three international flight routes in December
2020/10/26 15:41
Trump aide: ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic’
Trump aide: ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic’
2020/10/26 11:53
New around-the-island Taiwan cruises to set sail monthly in winter
New around-the-island Taiwan cruises to set sail monthly in winter
2020/10/25 21:00
Taiwan-based EVA Air and China Airlines to open flights from Taipei to Bangkok
Taiwan-based EVA Air and China Airlines to open flights from Taipei to Bangkok
2020/10/25 18:17
Polish President Andrzej Duda tests positive for coronavirus
Polish President Andrzej Duda tests positive for coronavirus
2020/10/24 16:25