Taiwan university develops 5-minute coronavirus test

A test developed by National Chiao Tung University can determine the phase of a coronavirus infection (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) has developed a test which not only can show whether or not a patient has been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) but also to what stage the infection has progressed, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 27).

The size of the equipment necessary to conduct the test allows it to be carried quickly to any location, CNA reported. Hospitals, airports, and locations for temporary mass events can easily apply the tests on a large scale, while the information can be uploaded to the cloud to obtain a quick response.

Members of the team formed by NCTU professors and private companies said the tests are more detailed than any others available at present, as they are not limited to determining whether a patient has been infected. In addition, initial tests have achieved an accuracy level of 90 percent, meeting standards set by international research laboratories.

As the necessary international licenses are in the process of being obtained, the team predicted mass production and distribution of the equipment to start in 2021.