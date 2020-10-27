Taiwan's envoy to Hungary meets with mayor of Budapest

Liu Shih-chung (center) meets with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (right) and Deputy Mayor Kerpel-Fronius Gabor (left). Liu Shih-chung (center) meets with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (right) and Deputy Mayor Kerpel-Fronius Gabor (left). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative to Hungary, Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), on Monday (Oct. 26) met with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony and Deputy Mayor Kerpel-Fronius Gabor to discuss cooperation opportunities in the future.

According to the Taipei Representative Office in Hungary, Liu and the Budapest officials exchanged ideas on smart city innovations, city diplomacy, as well as potential investments between Taiwan and the Hungarian capital. He also presented to them several Taiwanese souvenirs, including candied roasted nuts, medical masks, a Taoyuan City-themed necktie, and a hat embroidered with the words "I'm from Taiwan."

The representative office said city diplomacy is crucial to Taiwan's foreign diplomatic development. It added that overseas offices have taken on the responsibility of visiting cities around the world since the local Taiwanese governments are unable to do so during the coronavirus pandemic, reported Liberty Times.

According to Storm Media, the meeting on Monday was significant since Hungary has been known to have close ties with Beijing. Karacsony's willingness to communicate with Taiwanese officials will likely contribute to a more engaged relationship between Taiwan and the European nation.

Liu, who was only appointed as Taiwan's new envoy to Hungary in July, headed the International Affairs Department of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party between 2012 and 2014. He then joined Vice President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) team when he was the mayor of Tainan.



Taiwanese souvenirs presented to Budapest officials. (Facebook, Taipei Representative Office to Hungary photo)