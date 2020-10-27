  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's envoy to Hungary meets with mayor of Budapest

Taiwan talks bilateral investments and smart city cooperation with Hungarian capital

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/27 17:21
Liu Shih-chung (center) meets with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (right) and Deputy Mayor Kerpel-Fronius Gabor (left). 

Liu Shih-chung (center) meets with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (right) and Deputy Mayor Kerpel-Fronius Gabor (left).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative to Hungary, Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), on Monday (Oct. 26) met with Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony and Deputy Mayor Kerpel-Fronius Gabor to discuss cooperation opportunities in the future.

According to the Taipei Representative Office in Hungary, Liu and the Budapest officials exchanged ideas on smart city innovations, city diplomacy, as well as potential investments between Taiwan and the Hungarian capital. He also presented to them several Taiwanese souvenirs, including candied roasted nuts, medical masks, a Taoyuan City-themed necktie, and a hat embroidered with the words "I'm from Taiwan."

The representative office said city diplomacy is crucial to Taiwan's foreign diplomatic development. It added that overseas offices have taken on the responsibility of visiting cities around the world since the local Taiwanese governments are unable to do so during the coronavirus pandemic, reported Liberty Times.

According to Storm Media, the meeting on Monday was significant since Hungary has been known to have close ties with Beijing. Karacsony's willingness to communicate with Taiwanese officials will likely contribute to a more engaged relationship between Taiwan and the European nation.

Liu, who was only appointed as Taiwan's new envoy to Hungary in July, headed the International Affairs Department of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party between 2012 and 2014. He then joined Vice President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) team when he was the mayor of Tainan.


Taiwanese souvenirs presented to Budapest officials. (Facebook, Taipei Representative Office to Hungary photo)
Taiwan-Hungary relations
Hungary
Budapest
Taiwan envoy
Liu Shih-chung
Taiwan Representative Office

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's envoy says she is not taking sides in US election
Taiwan's envoy says she is not taking sides in US election
2020/10/23 15:18
Taiwan says Chinese 'wolf warriors' assaulted official at National Day celebration in Fiji
Taiwan says Chinese 'wolf warriors' assaulted official at National Day celebration in Fiji
2020/10/19 11:15
Fuji TV lists Taiwan representative as 'ambassador to Japan'
Fuji TV lists Taiwan representative as 'ambassador to Japan'
2020/09/25 11:26
Taiwan envoy to US interviewed on NPR
Taiwan envoy to US interviewed on NPR
2020/09/24 11:11
Senior envoy from Taiwan addresses French Senate for first time
Senior envoy from Taiwan addresses French Senate for first time
2020/09/10 10:41