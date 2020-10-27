Taiwan legislature forms new caucus to promote ties with France

Taiwan legislature forms a new caucus to promote ties with France (Legislative Yuan photo) Taiwan legislature forms a new caucus to promote ties with France (Legislative Yuan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 55 lawmakers from different parties formed a legislative caucus on Tuesday (Oct. 27) to promote ties with France.

Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will be the chair of the Taiwan-France Parliamentary Amity Association. He remarked at the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday that the establishment of the Taiwan-France parliamentary friendship group is aimed at facilitating interactions among governments and civil groups of the two countries.



According to Tsai, lawmakers had originally planned to visit France this year, but the plan was postponed due to the pandemic. Tsai expressed hope that the trip will be made next year and that Taiwanese and French lawmakers will have direct exchanges.

Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave, the French representative to Taiwan, took part in the event to show his support. Taiwan and France share values such as democracy and human rights, and when these values face challenges, the two sides should work together in their defense, he said.

Taiwan is now a model for all those who embrace freedoms in Asia, said the representative. He added that the establishment of the caucus marked a closer relationship between Taiwan and France.

The newly appointed head of Taiwan’s representative office in Aix-en-Provence Hsin Chi-chih (辛繼志) also attended the ceremony. Scheduled to open in December, the Aix-en-Provence office will provide services to the Taiwanese living in or traveling to the southern regions of the country.

Kuomintang Legislator Wu I-ding (吳怡玎) and Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) from the Taiwan Statebuilding Party are named vice chairs of the caucus. Taiwan’s Representative to France François Wu (吳志中) and Francois De Rugy, chairman of the France-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group, also offered their regards to the caucus via pre-recorded videos.