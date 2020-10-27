  1. Home
Two Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwanese military scrambled fighters, gave radio warnings, had missile systems track Chinese aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/10/27 12:35
Chinese Y-8 plane (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes crossed into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Oct. 26), marking the 24th such disturbance since Sept. 16.

According to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), one Y-8 Shaanxi anti-submarine airplane and one Y-8 Shaanxi technical reconnaissance plane entered the southwest section of the ADIZ. Taiwan’s military responded by dispatching fighters, broadcasting radio warnings, and deploying air defense missiles systems to track the situation.

Over the last month and a half, China has repeatedly sent planes into Taiwan’s air space. On Sept. 16, two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Y-8s entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

On Sept. 18, 18 Chinese warplanes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes split into five groups — conducted flights in the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest region of its air space, with some crossing the strait's median line. The following day, another 19 planes, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some aircraft again crossing the median line.

Smaller-scale intrusions into the ADIZ by one to three Chinese planes also occurred on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29 and on Oct. 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 21, and 25. On Oct. 22, a Chinese drone also crossed into the southwest section of the ADIZ, according to Chiu Shu-hua (丘樹華), MND deputy chief of staff.
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine
Shaanxi Y-8 technical reconnaissance plane
PLAAF

