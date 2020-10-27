  1. Home
  2. Business

ITRI predicts rebound for Taiwan's machinery industry next year

Taiwan can expect 8% increase in machine tool production in 2021: Researcher

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/27 12:11
Eight percent increase estimated for Taiwan's machine tool production in 2021. 

Eight percent increase estimated for Taiwan's machine tool production in 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) said Monday (Oct. 26) that Taiwan's machinery industry could bounce back in 2021 with an estimated 8 percent increase in production.

During a seminar focusing on the future development trends of Taiwan's machinery industry, ITRI researcher Harrison Hsiung (熊治民) pointed out that global machine tool production has dropped 17.1 percent since last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the decrease in global demand has lowered Taiwan's machine tool production by 31.2 percent.

Despite the industry's less-than-ideal performance this year, Hsiung believes Taiwan's machinery producers will see an 8 percent rebound in 2021 as economies slowly improve. He estimated that the country's machine tool production value will reach NT$109.7 billion (US$3.8 billion) by the end of next year.

Hsiung explained that his projections are realizable thanks to the growing global demand for automobiles, electronics, semiconductors, and 5G devices. He added that the return of overseas Taiwanese companies will also provide a necessary boost to local machine tool manufacturers.

However, Hsiung expressed concern over the impact electric vehicles will have on the machinery industry. He expected the change in the automobile landscape to have the largest influence on machine tool demand worldwide by around 2025, reported CNA.
Industrial Technology Research Institute
ITRI
machine tool
machinery
machinery industry

RELATED ARTICLES

British trade minister on virtual tour of Taiwan
British trade minister on virtual tour of Taiwan
2020/10/21 15:43
Taiwan launches automatic 3D system to measure pigs
Taiwan launches automatic 3D system to measure pigs
2020/09/09 20:20
Czech delegation to meet with Taiwan premier
Czech delegation to meet with Taiwan premier
2020/09/02 14:14
Taiwan's New Power Party announces new chairman
Taiwan's New Power Party announces new chairman
2020/08/29 14:53
Taiwan’s ITRI showcasing achievements in intelligent robot technology at exhibition
Taiwan’s ITRI showcasing achievements in intelligent robot technology at exhibition
2020/08/19 18:52