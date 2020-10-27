Brad Thorn extends contract as head coach of Queensland Reds

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Dual rugby international Brad Thorn has agreed to a one-year contract extension to remain at the Queensland Reds as head coach.

Thorn guided a young Reds squad to the final of Australia’s domestic Super Rugby competition this season after the regular five-country tournament was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thorn played rugby league for Queensland and Australia before switching to play rugby union for New Zealand and winning a Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks.

In his first three years as head coach of the Reds, Thorn has focused on developing young talent and that has helped revitalize the Queensland Super Rugby franchise and led to the likes of 20-year-old backrower Harry Wilson getting a test start for Australia.

“We’ve invested in our pathway in bringing guys through," Thorn said. “It’s good to have a consistent squad with minimal changes for next year. They’re all mates and you’re seeing that connection out on the field."

