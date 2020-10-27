  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/27 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 109.35 Up .95
Dec 104.80 107.15 104.30 106.65 Up 1.05
Jan 109.35 Up .95
Mar 107.20 109.85 107.10 109.35 Up .95
May 109.45 111.50 108.80 111.05 Up 1.00
Jul 110.85 113.00 110.30 112.60 Up 1.05
Sep 112.75 114.20 111.65 113.85 Up 1.00
Dec 114.00 115.80 113.50 115.50 Up 1.00
Mar 117.50 117.50 116.60 117.05 Up 1.00
May 118.10 Up .95
Jul 119.10 Up .95
Sep 119.95 Up .95
Dec 119.95 121.00 119.95 121.00 Up .95
Mar 121.90 Up .95
May 122.65 Up .95
Jul 123.35 Up .95
Sep 124.40 Up .95