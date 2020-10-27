New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|109.35
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|104.80
|107.15
|104.30
|106.65
|Up
|1.05
|Jan
|109.35
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|107.20
|109.85
|107.10
|109.35
|Up
|.95
|May
|109.45
|111.50
|108.80
|111.05
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|110.85
|113.00
|110.30
|112.60
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|112.75
|114.20
|111.65
|113.85
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|114.00
|115.80
|113.50
|115.50
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|117.50
|117.50
|116.60
|117.05
|Up
|1.00
|May
|118.10
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|119.10
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|119.95
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|119.95
|121.00
|119.95
|121.00
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|121.90
|Up
|.95
|May
|122.65
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|123.35
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|124.40
|Up
|.95