New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|310.85
|310.90
|308.85
|308.85 Down 3.70
|Nov
|312.60
|312.70
|307.35
|308.45 Down 4.00
|Dec
|314.15
|314.30
|307.70
|308.95 Down 3.95
|Jan
|312.75
|313.40
|308.75
|309.15 Down 3.95
|Feb
|308.95
|309.70
|308.85
|309.15 Down 3.90
|Mar
|314.20
|314.20
|307.85
|309.05 Down 3.90
|Apr
|308.90
|309.50
|308.90
|309.25 Down 3.90
|May
|313.00
|313.00
|308.35
|309.25 Down 3.80
|Jun
|310.25
|310.25
|309.35
|309.35 Down 3.85
|Jul
|312.75
|312.75
|308.85
|309.35 Down 3.80
|Aug
|309.55 Down 3.80
|Sep
|311.60
|311.60
|308.60
|309.55 Down 3.80
|Oct
|309.90 Down 3.80
|Nov
|310.00 Down 3.80
|Dec
|309.00
|309.90
|309.00
|309.90 Down 3.75
|Jan
|310.15 Down 3.75
|Feb
|310.15 Down 3.75
|Mar
|310.20 Down 3.75
|Apr
|310.50 Down 3.75
|May
|310.70 Down 3.75
|Jun
|311.05 Down 3.75
|Jul
|311.00 Down 3.75
|Aug
|311.10 Down 3.75
|Sep
|311.25 Down 3.75
|Dec
|311.45 Down 3.65
|Mar
|311.65 Down 3.65
|May
|312.00 Down 3.65
|Jul
|312.35 Down 3.65
|Sep
|312.60 Down 3.65
|Dec
|313.65 Down 3.65
|Mar
|313.05 Down 3.65
|May
|313.00 Down 3.65
|Jul
|313.05 Down 3.65
|Sep
|313.10 Down 3.65
|Dec
|313.65 Down 3.65
|Mar
|313.70 Down 3.65
|May
|313.75 Down 3.65
|Jul
|313.80 Down 3.65
|Sep
|313.85 Down 3.65
|Dec
|314.25 Down 3.65