BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/27 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 310.85 310.90 308.85 308.85 Down 3.70
Nov 312.60 312.70 307.35 308.45 Down 4.00
Dec 314.15 314.30 307.70 308.95 Down 3.95
Jan 312.75 313.40 308.75 309.15 Down 3.95
Feb 308.95 309.70 308.85 309.15 Down 3.90
Mar 314.20 314.20 307.85 309.05 Down 3.90
Apr 308.90 309.50 308.90 309.25 Down 3.90
May 313.00 313.00 308.35 309.25 Down 3.80
Jun 310.25 310.25 309.35 309.35 Down 3.85
Jul 312.75 312.75 308.85 309.35 Down 3.80
Aug 309.55 Down 3.80
Sep 311.60 311.60 308.60 309.55 Down 3.80
Oct 309.90 Down 3.80
Nov 310.00 Down 3.80
Dec 309.00 309.90 309.00 309.90 Down 3.75
Jan 310.15 Down 3.75
Feb 310.15 Down 3.75
Mar 310.20 Down 3.75
Apr 310.50 Down 3.75
May 310.70 Down 3.75
Jun 311.05 Down 3.75
Jul 311.00 Down 3.75
Aug 311.10 Down 3.75
Sep 311.25 Down 3.75
Dec 311.45 Down 3.65
Mar 311.65 Down 3.65
May 312.00 Down 3.65
Jul 312.35 Down 3.65
Sep 312.60 Down 3.65
Dec 313.65 Down 3.65
Mar 313.05 Down 3.65
May 313.00 Down 3.65
Jul 313.05 Down 3.65
Sep 313.10 Down 3.65
Dec 313.65 Down 3.65
Mar 313.70 Down 3.65
May 313.75 Down 3.65
Jul 313.80 Down 3.65
Sep 313.85 Down 3.65
Dec 314.25 Down 3.65