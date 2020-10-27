Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.
All times are Eastern.
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for September, 8:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for August, 9 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October, 10 a.m.
Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.