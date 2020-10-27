Evening visits to central Taiwan mansion hark back to Qing Dynasty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since the Wufeng Lin Family Mansion and Garden began holding evening tours in April, scenes of tourists donning old-timey garments and sipping tea while watching performances in the Great Flower Hall hark back to life in the mansion more than 100 years ago.

The Wufeng Lin family was one of the five most powerful families in Taiwan during the Qing Dynasty (1644 to 1912).

About 70 percent of the buildings on the family's estate in Taichung were destroyed by the 921 earthquake in 1999. According to one member of the family, Lin Chun-ming (林俊明), many of the structures that were completed destroyed have been restored with help from private donors and the government, per CNA.

The national historic site comprises three parts: the lower mansion, the upper mansion, and the Lai Garden. The areas that have been open to tourists since 2014 are the Gongbaodi building of the lower mansion, the Great Flower Hall next door, and the hall of the ancestral shrine, which is still being reconstructed.

Since April, the mansion has been open to visitors two nights a month. During evening hours, lanterns are lit throughout the mansion, guided tours are provided, and visitors are allowed to enter areas that are closed during the day.

Visitors can put on an assortment of 300 period garments, and performances and tea are provided in the Great Flower Hall.

Cola Tour assistant manager Wang Ching-yu (王清宇) said the evening tour to the Gongbaodi building will be one of the travel agency’s main promotional focuses in the future.



(Wufeng Lin Family Mansion and Garden photo)