China announces sanctions on US individuals, entities involved in arms deal to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese government announced on Monday (Oct. 26) that it will impose sanctions on American individuals and entities involved in a high-profile advanced arms sale to Taiwan that was approved by Washington last week.

Chinese state media Huanqiu (環球網) reported the statement was made following the arms deal worth around US$1.8 billion.

"The Chinese government has determined to impose sanctions against 'ill-intended' Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Defense, and Collins Aerospace, and other American entities and individuals involved in the latest round of U.S. arms sales," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian ( 趙立堅) said in Monday's regular press conference.

According to a previous media report, the U.S. State Department formally notified Congress of the US$1.8 billion sale of three weapons systems, including missiles, artillery, and sensors, to Taiwan. It also covers 11 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) truck-based rocket launchers produced by Lockheed Martin Corp for an estimated cost of US$436.1 billion.

Also included in the deal are 135 Boeing AGM-84H Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) missiles and related equipment, totaling an estimated US$1 billion, and six MS-110 Recce external sensor pods produced by Collins Aerospace for Taiwan’s F-16s at an estimated cost of US$367.2 million.

The Huanqiu report does not reveal details about the sanctions nor how China intends to punish the companies named in the statement. China became the largest aviation market in the world in 2020 and is believed to be the largest market for commercial aircraft made by Boeing.