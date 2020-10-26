VOA reveals list of Biden’s potential advisors on China policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Voice of America (VOA) has revealed a list of potential China policy advisors for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, including many who came from the Barack Obama administration.

In an article published Friday (Oct. 23), the Washington-based radio network pointed out that Biden's advisors on China policies will likely consist of former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power, former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, Deputy Director at the Center for a New American Security Ely Ratner, and former National Security Advisors Jake Sullivan, Susan Rice, and Thomas Donilon.

VOA said the list was based on currently known information and that almost all the people mentioned had held senior positions of responsibility on China policy during the Obama era. It said although these former officials will reevaluate the U.S. “engagement policy” with China, they are generally against the "new cold war" and "decoupling from China" concepts encouraged by President Donald Trump.

David Firestein, president of the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations, told VOA that it is possible for Biden to revisit some of Obama’s policies on China since they share many of the same advisors. He said team Biden has a fundamentally different perception of Beijing from the Trump administration, so it is inevitable that the U.S. strategy on China will change if the Democratic nominee wins the November election.

Meanwhile, VOA said Biden's potential China policy advisors believe that the U.S. should shift its focus from "changing China" to "enhancing its own competitiveness." It also said they are planning to repair diplomatic relations with other countries without isolating Beijing and that they believe cooperation with China on topics of climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and nuclear proliferation is necessary.