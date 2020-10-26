Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan, Armenia accuse each other of breaking cease-fire

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry on Monday accused Armenia of a "gross violation" of a US-brokered cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh , shortly after it went into effect. Baku said Armenian forces had shelled villages in the Terter and Lachin regions.

Armenia's defense ministry called the claim "misinformation," saying instead Azerbaijan had "grossly violated" the cease-fire when it launched an artillery attack on various combat positions on the front line.

The cease-fire was announced by the United States following talks with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on Sunday and took effect at 8 a.m. local time (0400 UTC).

The deal followed nearly a month of fresh conflict in the region, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Two previous temporary truces, broken by Russia, have failed to hold.

Fighting over the region has surged to its worst level since a war from 1991-1994 that killed some 30,000 people.

dr/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)