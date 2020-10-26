Taiwan president receives credentials from new Nicaragua ambassador

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received the credentials of the new Nicaragua Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), Mirna Mariela Rivera Andino at the Presidential Office on Monday.



Tsai welcomed Rivera to her new post and described her as living testimony to the Taiwan Scholarship program, which has benefited more than 10,000 foreign students since 2004 when it was established.



"The reason why we set up the scholarship program was to attract younger generations from our allies to study in Taiwan and become a bridge for bilateral exchanges," Tsai said.



"Ambassador Rivera is an excellent testimony to the cooperation between our two countries. I believe that she will become a strong promoter of more bilateral projects for more fruitful relations," she said.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Rivera was a recipient of the Taiwan Scholarship program and graduated from Ming Chuan University in 2018.



Tsai mentioned the close trade ties between Taiwan and Nicaragua despite the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the growth of seafood imports from Nicaragua to Taiwan in the first eight months of the year and a virtual trade expo in September to promote Taiwanese products in the Central American country.



The president also said that mail and package delivery between Taiwan and Nicaragua is expected to be cheaper and speedier after the postal offices of both countries signed an express mail service agreement earlier this month.



She also thanked Nicaragua for speaking up for Taiwan during the just-concluded United Nations General Assembly and expressed hope that the two countries can continue to support each other.



Rivera, for her part, relayed warm greetings to Tsai on behalf of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega.



"President Ortega has referred to President Tsai as a 'sister' during a visit she made to Nicaragua in 2017. For Nicaragua, Taiwan is not only a cooperation partner but more of a close friend," Rivera said.



The ambassador, who is only in her 20s, said her country, which she said affords importance to the empowerment of women, admires Tsai's leadership and her resolve to promote bilateral relations.



Nicaragua is one of Taiwan's nine diplomatic allies in the Latin America and Caribbean region.



Rivera formally assumed office on Oct. 14 after presenting a copy of her credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). She took over the post from William Manuel Tapia Aleman, who departed this summer after serving for nearly 13 years in Taiwan.



Mirna Mariela Rivera Andino presents her credentials to President Tsai Oct. 26. (CNA photo)