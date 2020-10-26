Chinese military plane crosses into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday afternoon (Oct. 25), marking the 23rd such incursion since Sept. 16.

A Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine plane was tracked flying into the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Sunday night. In response, fighters were scrambled, radio warnings were broadcast, and air defense missile systems were tasked with monitoring the situation.

On Sept. 16, two Y-8s flew into the southwestern portion of the ADIZ. On Sept. 18, 18 Chinese warplanes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes divided into five groups — flew sorties in the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest region of the ADIZ, with some crossing the median line in the strait.

The following day, on Sept. 19, 19 planes, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different routes between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest part of the ADIZ, with some aircraft crossing the median line. Smaller-scale incursions into the ADIZ by one to three Chinese planes occurred on Sept. 21, 22, 23, 24, and 29, and on Oct. 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, and 21.

On Oct. 22, a Chinese drone flew into the ADIZ's southwestern reaches. The unmanned aerial vehicle was tracked by radar and air missile defense systems, according to CNA.



Chinese Y-8's flight path on Oct. 25 (MND photo)