Best Physics Tuition Centre Looks Towards Digitised Learning

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 October 2020 - Best Physics Tuition Centre is revealing its plans to develop an IT learning platform by tapping on the government-funded Enterprise Development Grant (EDG). This project is in the works, along with the digitalisation of services to take learning online.

As an education centre, Best Physics Tuition Centre is focused on providing students with Integrated Programme (IP), GCE A level and GCE O level physics tuition. Its founder, Mr Tony Chee was an ex-MOE school teacher who has bagged several MOE Teaching Awards and earned stellar academic records for his deep knowledge in the Physics syllabus. By opening up this tuition centre, he was able to offer unique programmes to help students regain their confidence in the Physics subject and do well in their national exams.

While Best Physics Tuition Centre is currently holding its group physics tuition classes and live streaming lessons to learn from home due to the pandemic, the learning provider is taking steps to transform its educational delivery methods. With the EDG support, the grant funds projects that cater to strengthening business capabilities. This allows Best Physics Tuition Centre to work on an IT learning platform where its students can access learning resources online.

Amid the rapid advancement of technology, Best Physics Tuition Centre aims to explore new areas of growth and enhance efficiency in providing the same high-quality education as the traditional classroom experience. By digitising its services, Best Physics Tuition Centre gets to keep up with the trend of online learning and provide the added flexibility to students where they can fit their study time around other commitments. From watching video lessons to participating in discussions, all done virtually, Best Physics Tuition Centre takes great care to ensure students get to receive tutor feedback while enhancing their learning journey.

As online learning is opening a newer horizon in the education system, Best Physics Tuition Centre hopes to adopt technology and innovative processes, and grow their online presence in providing the best education path forward. Learning analytics will also be explored in the future to capture educational big data in order to improve the learning and teaching process. By leveraging student data, the learning provider is planning to enable adaptive pedagogies and practices, and deliver personalised learning better.





For more information, please visit https://tuitionphysics.com



