Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan at 9:08 a.m. this morning (Oct. 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 19 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 63.7 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and New Taipei City and a 2 in Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County. A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Miaoli County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.