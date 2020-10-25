|GP
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everton
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|7
|13
|Liverpool
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|14
|13
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|5
|12
|Leeds
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|9
|10
|Crystal Palace
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|10
|Chelsea
|6
|2
|3
|1
|13
|9
|9
|Leicester
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|8
|9
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Wolverhampton
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|7
|9
|Tottenham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|15
|8
|8
|West Ham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|8
|8
|Man City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|8
|8
|Southampton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|7
|Newcastle
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|9
|7
|Man United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|12
|7
|Brighton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|11
|4
|West Brom
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|13
|2
|Burnley
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|1
|Sheffield United
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|9
|1
|Fulham
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|14
|1
___
Everton 2, Liverpool 2
Chelsea 3, Southampton 3
Man City 1, Arsenal 0
Newcastle 1, Man United 4
Sheffield United 1, Fulham 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Tottenham 3, West Ham 3
Leicester 0, Aston Villa 1
West Brom 0, Burnley 0
Leeds 0, Wolverhampton 1
Aston Villa 0, Leeds 3
West Ham 1, Man City 1
Fulham 1, Crystal Palace 2
Man United 0, Chelsea 0
Liverpool 2, Sheffield United 1
Southampton vs. Everton, 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 1630 GMT
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 1915 GMT
Brighton vs. West Brom, 1730 GMT
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2000 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 2000 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Man City, 1230 GMT
Burnley vs. Chelsea, 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 1730 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 1200 GMT
Newcastle vs. Everton, 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Arsenal, 1630 GMT
Tottenham vs. Brighton, 1915 GMT
Fulham vs. West Brom, 1730 GMT
Leeds vs. Leicester, 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Reading
|7
|6
|1
|0
|11
|1
|19
|Bristol City
|7
|4
|2
|1
|11
|6
|14
|Watford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|7
|3
|14
|Bournemouth
|7
|3
|4
|0
|10
|6
|13
|Norwich
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|6
|13
|Millwall
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|5
|12
|Swansea
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|5
|12
|Stoke
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|7
|12
|Luton Town
|7
|4
|0
|3
|6
|6
|12
|Blackburn
|7
|3
|1
|3
|16
|7
|10
|Brentford
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|10
|Preston
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|10
|Middlesbrough
|7
|2
|4
|1
|6
|5
|10
|Huddersfield
|7
|3
|1
|3
|6
|8
|10
|Cardiff
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|6
|9
|QPR
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|7
|7
|Birmingham
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|4
|7
|Rotherham
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|9
|6
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|5
|Coventry
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|14
|5
|Barnsley
|7
|0
|4
|3
|6
|10
|4
|Derby
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|11
|4
|Wycombe
|7
|0
|0
|7
|2
|15
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|6
|-4
___
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2
Birmingham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Blackburn 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Bournemouth 0, QPR 0
Brentford 2, Coventry 0
Luton Town 0, Stoke 2
Middlesbrough 0, Reading 0
Rotherham 1, Norwich 2
Swansea 1, Huddersfield 2
Wycombe 1, Millwall 2
Preston 0, Cardiff 1
Bristol City 0, Middlesbrough 1
Coventry 1, Swansea 1
Millwall 2, Luton Town 0
Norwich 1, Birmingham 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Rotherham 1
Huddersfield 1, Derby 0
Reading 1, Wycombe 0
Cardiff 1, Bournemouth 1
QPR 0, Preston 2
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Brentford 2
Watford 3, Blackburn 1
Stoke 2, Barnsley 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Derby 1
Watford 1, Bournemouth 1
Bristol City 1, Swansea 1
Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 1
Coventry 0, Blackburn 4
Huddersfield 1, Preston 2
Millwall 1, Barnsley 1
Norwich 2, Wycombe 1
QPR 0, Birmingham 0
Reading 3, Rotherham 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Luton Town 1
Stoke 3, Brentford 2
Barnsley vs. QPR, 1900 GMT
Blackburn vs. Reading, 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Norwich, 1945 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 1945 GMT
Swansea vs. Stoke, 1945 GMT
Wycombe vs. Watford, 1945 GMT
Preston vs. Millwall, 1900 GMT
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT
Derby vs. Cardiff, 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 1945 GMT
Rotherham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1945 GMT
Coventry vs. Reading, 1945 GMT
Barnsley vs. Watford, 1500 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Derby, 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Norwich, 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Cardiff, 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Swansea, 1945 GMT
Cardiff vs. Barnsley, 1945 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT
Norwich vs. Millwall, 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bournemouth, 1945 GMT
Birmingham vs. Wycombe, 1945 GMT
Derby vs. QPR, 1945 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 1945 GMT
Rotherham vs. Luton Town, 1945 GMT
Watford vs. Stoke, 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Preston, 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|5
|19
|Hull
|8
|6
|0
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Peterborough
|8
|6
|0
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Ipswich
|8
|5
|1
|2
|14
|7
|16
|Portsmouth
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|7
|14
|Sunderland
|7
|4
|2
|1
|8
|4
|14
|Doncaster
|7
|4
|1
|2
|14
|7
|13
|Charlton
|7
|4
|1
|2
|7
|5
|13
|Plymouth
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|10
|12
|Accrington Stanley
|7
|4
|0
|3
|9
|10
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|9
|11
|Fleetwood Town
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|8
|10
|Crewe
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|6
|10
|Gillingham
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|12
|10
|Rochdale
|8
|3
|1
|4
|7
|12
|10
|AFC Wimbledon
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10
|11
|9
|Blackpool
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|12
|7
|Wigan
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|12
|7
|Northampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|14
|7
|Shrewsbury
|7
|1
|3
|3
|5
|7
|6
|Swindon
|7
|2
|0
|5
|9
|13
|6
|Oxford United
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|12
|6
|Milton Keynes Dons
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|12
|5
|Burton Albion
|8
|1
|2
|5
|9
|16
|5
___
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Gillingham 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Shrewsbury 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Burton Albion 1
Charlton 1, Wigan 0
Crewe 1, Blackpool 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Lincoln 0
Ipswich 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Peterborough 2, Oxford United 0
Plymouth 2, Northampton 1
Portsmouth 0, Doncaster 1
Rochdale 0, Hull 3
Swindon 0, Sunderland 2
Shrewsbury 0, Bristol Rovers 1
Gillingham 0, Portsmouth 2
Accrington Stanley 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Blackpool 0, Charlton 1
Hull 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Lincoln 2, Plymouth 0
Oxford United 3, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Sunderland 1, Crewe 0
Wigan 0, Peterborough 1
Doncaster 4, Ipswich 1
Burton Albion 0, Rochdale 1
Northampton 2, Swindon 1
Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT ppd
Blackpool 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Burton Albion 1, AFC Wimbledon 1
Doncaster 1, Crewe 2
Hull 1, Peterborough 2
Lincoln 1, Ipswich 0
Northampton 0, Charlton 2
Oxford United vs. Swindon, 1400 GMT ppd
Shrewsbury 1, Rochdale 2
Sunderland 1, Portsmouth 3
Wigan 1, Plymouth 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Blackpool, 1900 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Hull, 1900 GMT
Charlton vs. Oxford United, 1900 GMT
Crewe vs. Lincoln, 1900 GMT
Ipswich vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wigan, 1900 GMT
Peterborough vs. Burton Albion, 1900 GMT
Swindon vs. Accrington Stanley, 1900 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury, 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. Doncaster, 1945 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Northampton, 1945 GMT
Rochdale vs. Sunderland, 1945 GMT
Gillingham vs. Sunderland, 1300 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Hull, 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Peterborough, 1900 GMT
Crewe vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 1900 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 1945 GMT
Blackpool vs. Wigan, 1945 GMT
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 1945 GMT
Hull vs. Accrington Stanley, 1945 GMT
Northampton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1945 GMT
Oxford United vs. Rochdale, 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. Swindon, 1945 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Burton Albion, 1945 GMT
Sunderland vs. Ipswich, 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Newport County
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|5
|19
|Cambridge United
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|5
|17
|Cheltenham
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|5
|16
|Forest Green
|8
|4
|3
|1
|11
|6
|15
|Exeter
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|9
|15
|Harrogate Town
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|7
|14
|Carlisle
|8
|4
|2
|2
|9
|8
|14
|Salford
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|6
|13
|Colchester
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|9
|13
|Port Vale
|8
|4
|1
|3
|8
|6
|13
|Morecambe
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|16
|13
|Walsall
|8
|2
|6
|0
|10
|8
|12
|Crawley Town
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|10
|11
|Leyton Orient
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|10
|11
|Bradford
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|9
|Tranmere
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|7
|9
|Grimsby Town
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|11
|8
|Bolton
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|12
|6
|Barrow
|8
|0
|5
|3
|9
|12
|5
|Stevenage
|8
|1
|2