Taiwan-based EVA Air and China Airlines to open flights from Taipei to Bangkok

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based EVA Air will begin to take passengers from Sunday (Oct. 25) on two weekly flights from Taipei to Bangkok after Thailand conditionally opened its borders, and Taiwan’s largest carrier China Airlines is expected to follow suit in November.

According to EVA Air and China Airlines officials, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, flights from Taipei to Bangkok have been carrying cargo but not passengers, while flights returning from Bangkok to Taipei have been allowed to take passengers, CNA reported.

Now that Thailand has conditionally opened its border, some flights departing from Taipei to Bangkok will be allowed to take travelers.

According to an article published by the Thai Public Broadcasting Service (TPBS), the Thai cabinet has approved guidelines to open Thailand to long-stay foreign tourists in a bid to revive the country’s tourism industry.

Tourists who meet the guidelines will be issued a 90-day special tourist visa (STV), with the right to apply for two extensions of 90 days each. The guidelines will remain effective until Sept. 30 of next year.

The new rules require a foreign tourist to accept the health measures imposed by the Public Health Ministry and to agree to a 14-day quarantine, per the TPBS report. The tourist must provide evidence that they have booked a hotel for the quarantine period as well as documented confirmation of accommodation for their stay in Thailand after the quarantine expires.

EVA Air plans to resume two passenger flights from Taoyuan International Airport to Bangkok every week, while China Airlines plans to have eight and nine such passenger flights in November and December, respectively, per CNA.

The carriers noted that every country’s border control measures are changing rapidly according to the pandemic situation. They advised passengers to check the latest measures implemented by the countries for which they are bound before taking the flight.