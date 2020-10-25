  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan premier reiterates nation's determination to defend sovereignty

Taiwanese will never initiate a conflict but are determined to protect their country: Su Tseng-chang

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/25 15:40
Premier Su Tseng-chang defends pork imports at Legislative Yuan Friday.

Premier Su Tseng-chang defends pork imports at Legislative Yuan Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In reference to Xi Jinping's recent Korean War anniversary speech, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Sunday (Oct. 25) stated that Taiwanese will never initiate a conflict but are determined to protect their country.

On Friday, Xi stated that while Beijing desired peace it would not back down from a conflict.

While at the opening ceremony of a Sanxia District Farmer’s Association event, Su stated that when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) delivered her National Day speech, she quoted Xi’s common slogans, hoping he will do what he promised: not to be hegemonic and not to disturb regional peace, CNA reported.

Since the Kuomintang’s (KMT) one-party authoritarian rule over the nation, Su said the threat of war has always been used to threaten Taiwanese. At that time, it was said that if martial law were lifted, Taiwan would fall into chaos; if the Democratic Progressive Party were allowed to rule, there would be war.

The Premier remarked that the KMT has always used these types of threats to intimidate the people of Taiwan. Nevertheless, for many generations, the Taiwanese have insisted that freedom and democracy be the masters of their country.

Responding to Xi's comments, Su said, “We never clash with others, but our determination to defend our homeland must be very firm. We do not want war, but don’t use war to threaten [us].”
Taiwan
China
Su Tseng-chang
KMT
DPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Former U.S. official urges Taiwan to strengthen defense investment
Former U.S. official urges Taiwan to strengthen defense investment
2020/10/25 08:20
Survey shows Taiwan students overdependent on cram schools
Survey shows Taiwan students overdependent on cram schools
2020/10/24 16:44
Taiwan legislators to visit submarine shipyard
Taiwan legislators to visit submarine shipyard
2020/10/24 16:01
India tells China its media is free to support Taiwan
India tells China its media is free to support Taiwan
2020/10/24 11:18
Taiwan CDC's personified disease illustrations go viral in US
Taiwan CDC's personified disease illustrations go viral in US
2020/10/24 09:10