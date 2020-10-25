Adnan, Ricketts score; Whitecaps beat Earthquakes 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ali Adnan and Tosaint Ricketts scored in the second half in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Vancouver (8-12-0) has won three of its last four matches while San Jose (6-8-6) is 1-2-1 in its last four. Both have 24 points and remain in playoff contention in the Western Conference.

In the 51st minute, Adnan fired a shot from deep outside the 18-yard box that beat diving goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski. Vancouver then got the go-ahead goal in the 57th minute. Cristian Dajome's cross was deflected by Marcinkowski in front of the goal, and Ricketts beat a defender and scored from close.

San Jose's Carlos Fierro fired in a right-footed shot from close range in the 24th minute on a deep cross from Cristian Espinoza.