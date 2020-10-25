FC Dallas 0, Real Salt Lake 0

|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro; Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, David Ochoa.
Yellow Cards_Jara, FC Dallas, 75th; Ramirez, Real Salt Lake, 90th+2.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Ema Twumasi, 90th+3), Ryan Hollingshead, Andres Ricaurte (Matt Hedges, 70th), Thiago Santos, Tanner Tessmann; Jesus Ferreira (Fafa Picault, 46th), Franco Jara (Brandon Servania, 86th).
Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Marcelo Silva, Donny Toia; Maikel Chang (Jeizon Ramirez, 79th), Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz (Nick Besler, 80th), Albert Rusnak; Corey Baird, Douglas Martinez (Justin Meram, 69th).