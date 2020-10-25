  1. Home
  2. World

Columbus 1, Houston 1

By  Associated Press
2020/10/25 10:22
Columbus 0 1 1
Houston 1 0 1

First half_1, Houston, Rodriguez, 3, 36th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Cabrera, 1, 67th.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Rodriguez, Houston, 22nd; Afful, Columbus, 32nd; Vera, Houston, 42nd; Morris, Columbus, 84th; Diaz, Columbus, 90th+1.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Kevin Lock, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

A_2,237.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela; Artur, Emmanuel Boateng (Lucas Zelarrayan, 46th), Derrick Etienne (Luis Diaz, 63rd), Darlington Nagbe (Aidan Morris, 63rd), Pedro Santos (Jordan Hamilton, 84th); Krisztian Nemeth (Youness Mokhtar, 78th).

Houston_Marko Maric; Victor Cabrera (Jose Bizama, 77th), Maynor Figueroa, Sam Junqua, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez (Boniek Garcia, 60th), Matias Vera; Niko Hansen (Ariel Lassiter, 77th), Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero.