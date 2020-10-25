  1. Home
  2. World

Philadelphia 5, Toronto FC 0

By  Associated Press
2020/10/25 09:44
Toronto FC 0 0 0
Philadelphia 2 3 5

First half_1, Philadelphia, Santos, 8 (Wagner), 27th minute; 2, Philadelphia, McKenzie, 2 (Przybylko), 33rd.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Monteiro, 3 (Przybylko), 56th; 4, Philadelphia, Santos, 9 (Wagner), 63rd; 5, Philadelphia, Santos, 10 (Aaronson), 68th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Kevin Silva; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Monteiro, Philadelphia, 9th; Auro, Toronto FC, 10th; Blake, Philadelphia, 64th; Mullins, Toronto FC, 73rd.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Kyle Atkins, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Justin Morrow, 46th), Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Ralph Priso, 66th), Marky Delgado (Liam Fraser, 46th), Tsubasa Endoh, Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 72nd); Erickson Gallardo (Patrick Mullins, 35th).

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson (Anthony Fontana, 82nd), Alejandro Bedoya (Ilsinho, 82nd), Jose Martinez (Jack Elliott, 74th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Cory Burke, 69th), Sergio Santos (Andrew Wooten, 69th).