Leandro Gonzalez Pirez scores in 89th, Miami beats OC 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Leandro Gonzalez Pirez scored on a header in the 89th minute to lift Inter Miami past Orlando City 2-1 on Saturday.

Inter Miami CF (6-11-3) rebounded from a 2-1 loss against Montreal last Saturday that broke a three-match unbeaten streak. Orlando City (8-3-8) lost a 12-match unbeaten streak that started after a 3-2 loss to Miami on Aug. 22.

In the 12th minute, Orlando City's Antonio Carlos kicked a deep ball past midfield to Rookie of the Year candidate Daryl Dike. Dike beat one defender and scored on a left-footed shot from inside the 18-yard box for his fifth goal of the season.

Inter Miami tied the match on an own goal from Orlando’s Robin Jansson in the 45th minute. Blaise Matuidi attempted a cross past Jansson, but Jansson flicked the ball toward goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. The ball went under the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Miami nearly scored in the 53rd minute when Julian Carranza's header rattled off the crossbar.