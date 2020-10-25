Man United held 0-0 by Chelsea to extend frustration at home

Manchester United's Daniel James, front left, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Man... Manchester United's Daniel James, front left, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United was held by Chelsea to 0-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday to leave the host without a win at Old Trafford from the opening three matches for the first time in 48 years.

United striker Marcus Rashford was denied the chance to grab a late winner when Edouard Mendy's flying save kept out a curling shot. Chelsea's new goalkeeper also produced fine saves to thwart Rashford and Juan Mata in the first half in heavy rain.

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani made his United debut off the bench in the second half and almost scored with his first touch when he flicked a corner goalward at the near post.

Chelsea had a penalty overlooked before halftime after United captain Harry Maguire threw Cesar Azpilicueta to the ground when heading away a free kick.

Chelsea is sixth with nine points from six games.

United has two points fewer — having played a game less — but is 15th.

