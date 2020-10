DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland beat Italy 50-17 at an empty Lansdowne Road on Saturday in the first Six Nations match since March.

___

Ireland 50 (Hugo Keenan 2, CJ Stander, Will Connors, Jonathan Sexton, Bundee Aki, Dave Heffernan tries; Jonathan Sexton 5 conversions, penalty, Ross Byrne conversion), Italy 17 (Edoardo Padovani, Paolo Garbisi tries; Garbisi 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 24-3