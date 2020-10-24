All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17 Philadelphia 11 3 5 38 34 17 Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15 Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18 New England 7 5 8 29 22 19 New York City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19 Nashville SC 6 6 7 25 19 18 New York 7 8 4 25 22 23 Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36 Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28 Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22 Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29 Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30 D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18 Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31 Sporting Kansas City 9 6 3 30 31 25 Los Angeles FC 7 7 4 25 40 34 Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23 FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20 San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43 Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40 Real Salt Lake 5 7 6 21 24 29 Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 2, tie

Montreal 2, Miami 1

Sunday, October 18

Columbus 3, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, New York 1, tie

D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0

Houston 2, Minnesota 2, tie

Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.

Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 0, San Jose 0, tie

Monday, October 19

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Tuesday, October 20

Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, October 23

New England 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saturday, October 24

Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.