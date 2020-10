Saturday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €394,800

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Saturday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.