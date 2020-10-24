Photo of the Day: Taiwanese Americans rally for Biden in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Americans living in Taiwan held a rally in Taipei on Saturday (Oct. 24) to garner support for Joe Biden in the coming U.S. presidential election.

The event was organized by Taiwanese Americans for Biden and Indivisible Taiwan and was held at noon on Saturday in front of the main gate at Liberty Square, which is situated next to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei's Zhongzheng District. Organizers estimate the event was attended by 30 people, who originated from states such as Florida, California, Maryland, Oregon, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Washington D.C.

The rally, titled "Taiwanese Americans and Indivisible Taiwan Rally for Biden on National Day of Action," was held simultaneously with seven other events in the U.S. and will be the only one overseas. Everyone who was questioned on the scene told Taiwan News they had already mailed, emailed, or faxed their ballot.



(Indivisible Taiwan photo)

For Taiwanese Americans for Biden, this was the first official group event held in Taiwan since its founding. The grassroots volunteer organization was created in September and has joined Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) for Biden as one of more than 14 official affinity groups.

The group has more than 600 members and is the first Taiwanese American organization to ever be recognized by an American presidential campaign in this manner. The organization says that supporting the Biden-Harris ticket is "an easy choice for Taiwanese American voters" because they feel that Biden and Harris are committed to ensuring that "every member of the AAPI community is treated with dignity — no matter their race or ethnicity — and has a fair shot at the American Dream."



(Indivisible Taiwan photo)

Indivisible Taiwan is a branch of the Indivisible US group, which was formed after Nov 2016. According to Indivisible Taiwan member Mary Goodwin, the local branch started with an impromptu Women's March in Jan 2017, "and has been together ever since with the mission of electing Democrats."

As for upcoming events, Goodwin said that Democrats Abroad Taiwan will host an election watch party throughout the day at Brass Monkey on Nov. 4. The group will also hold a Thanksgiving event at The Sherwood Taipei on the evening of Nov. 27.



(Indivisible Taiwan photo)



(Indivisible Taiwan photo)



(Indivisible Taiwan photo)