Taiwan to lead session at Indo-Pacific Business Forum

Taiwan has been invited to an Indo-Pacific Business Forum Taiwan has been invited to an Indo-Pacific Business Forum (CNA photo)

Taiwan will take part in the upcoming 2020 Indo-Pacific Business Forum organized by the United States and its regional partners and share its experience in fighting COVID-19, according to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

The de facto American embassy in Taiwan said on its Facebook page that it will be the first time Taipei leads its own session at the annual forum, which is being held this year in Hanoi on Oct. 28 and 29 in a joint physical and virtual format.

The Taiwan discussion topic titled "Taiwan Model on COVID-19: Forging public private partners in the medical industry" will be hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), a government-sponsored trade promotion group, on Oct. 28, the AIT said.

TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) will share information about Taiwan's COVID-19 epidemic prevention experience and its efforts to develop public and private partners across the medical sector to fight the disease, the AIT said.

Brent Christensen, director of the AIT Taipei office, will give welcoming remarks in Taiwan's session.

In a video message on the AIT's Facebook page, U.S. Under Secretary Keith Krach encouraged interested people to sign up for the forum, saying they do not have to worry about COVID-19 because they can attend the event virtually.

The forum "shows our commitment to partnering our co-host Vietnam as well as countries across the Indo-Pacific to promote free markets and democratic principles," Krach said.

"As we all strive to recover and rebuild from the pandemic, the importance of economic and commercial ties will be greater than ever," Krach added.

In addition to the Taiwan session, the forum will also discuss infrastructure investment in the Indo-Pacific, challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific digital economy, and smart sustainable cities in the region.

The AIT said the agenda will focus on programs that are either implemented or under planning, including the Digital the Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP), the Infrastructure Transaction and Assistance Network (ITAN) and Asia EDGE (Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy), which are led by the U.S. (By Chen Yun-yu and Frances Huang)