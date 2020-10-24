Survey shows Taiwan students overdependent on cram schools

Over half of Taiwanese believe cram schools necessary for academic success. Over half of Taiwanese believe cram schools necessary for academic success. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over half of Taiwanese believe that attending cram schools is essential for achieving academic success, according to a recent survey conducted by The Professor Huang Kun-huei Education Foundation (黃昆輝教授基金會).

The survey results, released Saturday (Oct. 24) by the non-governmental group, show that 53.3 percent of Taiwanese believe it is necessary for students to reinforce their education at cram schools after regular classes. In contrast, 37.7 percent of respondents said cram schools are not important to a student's success.

Nearly 43 percent of respondents indicated they would choose a high school for their children based on its college enrollment rate, while 49.6 percent said they would not. Close to 62 percent also disagreed with the statement that "higher education leads to better jobs" and only 34.8 percent agreed.

In regard to Taiwan's education climate, 85 percent of respondents are in favor of large-scale reform and a shift from an "exam-focused" approach to one that promotes "independent thinking." A total of 88 percent of Taiwanese also expressed support for the government to designate English as the official second language, while 9 percent opposed it.

The survey, carried out between Sept. 27-29 by telephone, collected 1,070 valid samples with a confidence level of 95 percent and margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points. It is follow-up research to two similar surveys conducted in 2018.

The Professor Huang Kun-huei Education Foundation said the survey demonstrates Taiwanese students' overdependence on cram schools. It urged education officials to reflect on this and make adjustments.

National Taiwan Normal University professor Fang Yung-chuan (方永泉) also pointed out the college enrollment rate has become a less reliable factor for evaluating high schools. He said it has become too easy for Taiwanese students to get into college despite quality education being the public's top consideration, reported CNA.



Cram schools are prevalent in Taiwan. (Flickr photo)