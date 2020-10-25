Woman dies after falling from Maokong Gondola Taipei Zoo Station

A woman died after falling from the Taipei Zoo Station of the Maokong Gondola line Saturday morning.

According to the Taipei City Fire Department, it received an emergency call at around 11:48 a.m. that a woman had fallen off from the fourth floor of the cable car station. Emergency workers who arrived at the scene said the 38-year old woman surnamed Lee (李) showed no signs of life, but she was still rushed to the nearby Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital.

She was later pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. Police said they are still investigating the cause of the incident. They have only found her bag, which helped authorities identify the victim.

Chao Tsung-wei (趙宗威), a Maokong Gondola official, said it was not immediately known why Lee went to the fourth-floor platform in the back of the building where her bag was found because gondola passengers do not go past there to board the cable cars. No surveillance cameras were installed in the area where the fall took place, and there was no suicide letter left behind, Chao said.