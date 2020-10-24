  1. Home
Taiwan legislators to visit submarine shipyard

Briefing scheduled for Monday ahead of work starting on Taiwan's first self-developed sub

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/24 16:01
One of Taiwan's Dutch-built submarines (Navy photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With work on Taiwan’s first self-developed submarine expected to begin early next month, legislators are scheduled to visit the shipyard on Monday (Oct. 26) and hear a briefing about the project, reports said Saturday (Oct. 24).

The NT$49.36-billion (US$1.72-billion) venture is expected to see the submarine take to the sea during the third quarter of 2024, with sea trials scheduled for 2025.

On Oct. 26, members of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee will travel to Kaohsiung to tour CSBC Corporation, the Taiwan shipyard where the submarine will be built and listen to a confidential briefing, CNA reported.

The sensitive elements that needed to be imported, such as torpedoes and sonar equipment, had obtained the necessary import licenses, the report said. Taiwan still has two submarines manufactured by the Netherlands in the late 1980s, but since then it has become impossible for the island nation to find countries willing to sell the vessels due to pressure from China.

Ministry of National Defense officials say the new submarine will help meet defense needs and be useful for asymmetric warfare, CNA reported.
