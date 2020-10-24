Polish President Andrzej Duda tests positive for coronavirus

Polish President Andrzej Duda tested positive for coronavirus, as the country faces a surge in new infections in October. His infection was announced by the presidential minister, Blazej Spychalski, who said Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice Party, was "feeling fine" at the time of the diagnosis. The day before officials announced his infection, the number of new cases in the country of 38 million hit a daily record of more than 13,600.

