AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/10/24 12:23
Former President Barack Obama speaks at Citizens Bank Park as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Wedn...
Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near Granby, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights during a demonstration at Kaset intersection in the suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. ...
People with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Su...
Seen through a damaged window, a fire burns at a factory following recent shelling during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in ...
The statue of a saint is engulfed in flames after protesters torched the San Francisco de Borja church, a favorite of Chile's national police force, o...
Demonstrators climb a monument as they gather to protest the COVID-19 preventative measures at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, ...
Irene Wanzila, 10, works breaking rocks with a hammer at the Kayole quarry in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, along with her younger brother, ...
First lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Bid...
Shadows are cast on a wall as a woman waits to vote, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Miami. Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monda...
A man unloads a goat from a vehicle as it is brought to be sold for sacrificial rites during the Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 19...
A woman speaks affectionately to a horse named Tony at the Maria Vieira Bazani nursing home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The NG...
Douglas Yriarte carries rental chairs for tourists on La Ultima beach which was closed for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic in La Guaira, Venezuela, ...

OCT. 17 - 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

