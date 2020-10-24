AP Week in Pictures, Global

Douglas Yriarte carries rental chairs for tourists on La Ultima beach which was closed for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic in La Guaira, Venezuela, ... Douglas Yriarte carries rental chairs for tourists on La Ultima beach which was closed for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Strict quarantine restrictions forced the closure of beaches across the country in March, and reopened this week in hopes of revitalizing the battered economy. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A woman speaks affectionately to a horse named Tony at the Maria Vieira Bazani nursing home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The NG... A woman speaks affectionately to a horse named Tony at the Maria Vieira Bazani nursing home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The NGO Golias brought several animals, who they rescued from abandonment, to provide relief from the isolation many elderly people feel, cut off from friends and family due to fear of contagion from the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A man unloads a goat from a vehicle as it is brought to be sold for sacrificial rites during the Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 19... A man unloads a goat from a vehicle as it is brought to be sold for sacrificial rites during the Dashain festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Celebrated by Nepal's Hindus, Dashain commemorates the victory of gods over demons. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Shadows are cast on a wall as a woman waits to vote, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Miami. Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monda... Shadows are cast on a wall as a woman waits to vote, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Miami. Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday. With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both candidates in order to win the White House. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

First lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Bid... First lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump, center, remain on stage as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walks away at the conclusion of the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Irene Wanzila, 10, works breaking rocks with a hammer at the Kayole quarry in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, along with her younger brother, ... Irene Wanzila, 10, works breaking rocks with a hammer at the Kayole quarry in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, along with her younger brother, older sister and mother, who says she was left without a choice after she lost her cleaning job at a private school when coronavirus pandemic restrictions were imposed. The United Nations says the COVID-19 pandemic risks significantly reducing gains made in the fight against child labor, putting millions of children at risk of being forced into exploitative and hazardous jobs, and school closures could exacerbate the problem. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Demonstrators climb a monument as they gather to protest the COVID-19 preventative measures at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, ... Demonstrators climb a monument as they gather to protest the COVID-19 preventative measures at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. The country has imposed a new series of restrictions in response to a record surge in coronavirus infections. Among the measures, all sports indoor activities are banned, and only up to 20 people are allowed to participate in outdoor sport activities. Also all bars, restaurants and clubs are closed, while drinking of alcohol is banned at public places. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The statue of a saint is engulfed in flames after protesters torched the San Francisco de Borja church, a favorite of Chile's national police force, o... The statue of a saint is engulfed in flames after protesters torched the San Francisco de Borja church, a favorite of Chile's national police force, on the one-year anniversary of the start of anti-government mass protests over inequality in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Seen through a damaged window, a fire burns at a factory following recent shelling during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in ... Seen through a damaged window, a fire burns at a factory following recent shelling during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Terter, Azerbaijan, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Reports of renewed shelling on Monday challenged the new cease-fire in the conflict over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has raged for over three weeks. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)

People with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Su... People with old Belarusian national flags march during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Tens of thousands rallied in the capital Sunday, demanding the resignation of the country's authoritarian leader. Mass weekend protests in the Belarusian capital have continued since Aug. 9, when officials handed President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory in an election widely seen as rigged. (AP Photo)

Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights during a demonstration at Kaset intersection in the suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. ... Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights during a demonstration at Kaset intersection in the suburbs of Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Authorities worked Monday to stem a growing tide of protests calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign, by threatening to censor news coverage, raiding a publishing house and attempting to block the Telegram messaging app used by demonstrators. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near Granby, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near Granby, Colo., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former President Barack Obama speaks at Citizens Bank Park as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Wedn... Former President Barack Obama speaks at Citizens Bank Park as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/ Matt Slocum)

OCT. 17 - 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com