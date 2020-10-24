  1. Home
  2. World

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify post-election: US Senate panel

By  REUTERS
2020/10/24 12:00
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.  (AP photo)

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Friday (Oct. 23) the chief executives of Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will testify before the panel on Nov. 17 over their decision to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.

The Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to subpoena the two CEOs.

The executives will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias, the committee said. The companies have come under heavy criticism from conservatives over their decision to flag two New York Post stories as spreading disinformation.

The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet Inc will also testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28 about a key law protecting internet companies.

Republican President Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers have continued to criticize tech companies for allegedly stifling conservative voices. Both hearings are aimed at discussing the issue.
US presidential election
US presidential election 2020
Joe Biden
Hunter Biden
Facebook
Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

China hopes for change if Biden wins, but little likely
China hopes for change if Biden wins, but little likely
2020/10/23 18:00
Taiwan's envoy says she is not taking sides in US election
Taiwan's envoy says she is not taking sides in US election
2020/10/23 15:18
Chinese Americans back Biden, Vietnamese favor Trump
Chinese Americans back Biden, Vietnamese favor Trump
2020/10/23 14:36
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race
2020/10/23 12:31
Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus
Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus
2020/10/23 09:52