India tells China its media is free to support Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — India's WION news channel on Friday (Oct. 23) demanded mutual respect from Beijing after it lodged a strong protest against an interview featuring Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) earlier in the week.

Following China's attempt to censor Indian media over Taiwan's National Day coverage, WION said it had received a letter from the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi accusing it of "seriously violating the one China principle" by broadcasting Wu's interview. In the five-page protest letter, the embassy claimed that Taiwan is part of China and WION should not provide a platform for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to advocate Taiwan independence.

The Chinese said WION's coverage of Taiwan contradicts the Indian government's stance on cross-strait relations and sent the "completely wrong message" to India's people. It also noted that all of Beijing's diplomatic allies should "firmly honor their commitment to the one China principle."

In response, WION Executive Editor Palki Sharma, who interviewed Joseph Wu on Wednesday (Oct. 21), pointed out on Twitter that respecting sovereignty is a "two-way street." She added China constantly violates the territorial integrity of India and failed to adhere to the "one India principle."

Sharma demanded that Beijing admitted Kashmir, Ladakh, and Arunachal Padesh are all parts of India. She added that she was glad to have interviewed the Taiwanese foreign minister.

Despite Beijing's claim that WION's Taiwan narrative contradicts the official India position, India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Indian media companies are free to report on any topic they see fit.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Joseph Wu applauded WION for standing up against Chinese bullying tactics and emphasized that Taiwan will not be silenced, reported CNA.